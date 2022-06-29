The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many people in Peoria, IL have the idea that chiropractic care is a way to treat back and neck pain. Chiropractic may benefit your medical care for such problems, our job at Pepperell Chiropractic is to help you improve your overall health and wellness.

Your body has an incredible, innate ability to heal itself and be well. When your body isn’t functioning properly, you experience illness, disease, or pain.

Every function of your body is controlled by your central nervous system, and this function may be disrupted by misalignments in your spine. These are called subluxations. A subluxation creates interference in the function of your spinal nerves, and this may result in impaired functioning of your organs and endocrine system.

Chiropractic adjustments are simply a way to possibly remove that interference and restore the natural function of your body. Chiropractic is about prevention.

Our patients at Pepperell Chiropractic have seen the benefits of chiropractic care, and the scientific literature provides the proof. Here are just a few of the proven benefits of chiropractic: