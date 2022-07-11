The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Dr. Kurt Pepperell works to improve the spine, not only because it is the source of neck and back pain, but because it houses and protects the spinal cord and nervous system.

Every vital, life-sustaining process depends on the integrity of this communication network between the brain and the body.

When spinal health is compromised because of misalignments of the spinal vertebrae or damage to the surrounding tissue, the body will not function as efficiently or optimally as it should and as overall health suggests.

Dr. Pepperell and the staff of Pepperell Chiropractic will help you improve the overall quality of your life by putting pain in its proper place.

Our goal is to educate, treat, and help people of all ages reach their full health potential through a program of non-invasive, natural, and integrative approaches designed for each individual and give them the ability to “release the doctor from within.”