PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Many people in Peoria, IL have the idea that chiropractic care is a way to treat back and neck pain. Chiropractic may benefit your medical care for such problems, our job at Pepperell Chiropractic is to help you improve your overall health and wellness.

Your body has an incredible, innate ability to heal itself and be well. When your body isn’t functioning properly, you experience illness, disease, or pain.

Acupuncture is finally gaining the recognition it deserves in Western medicine. Many health conditions can be effectively treated and managed with acupuncture.

Acupuncture has been useful in treating conditions that Western medicine has yet to pinpoint a direct cause.

Western medicine relies a great deal on knowing exactly what is causing a disease or condition making it rather difficult to treat conditions such as irritable bowel syndrome, fibromyalgia, or chronic fatigue syndrome.

For some, acupuncture may be the best alternative to conventional medicine. For others, it may work nicely as a complimentary treatment alongside conventional medicine.

“We treat a bunch of different things with acupuncture, whether it be fertility issues, whether it be pain, whether it be headaches, migraines, also like cessation programs,” said Dr. Kurt Pepperell.

