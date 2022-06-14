The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Solvera Health‘s goal is to solve your healthcare challenges. It’s at the core of what it does. The name, Solvera, is taken from the Latin word “solvere,” meaning to solve.

Solvera Health employees take the time to get to know you personally. Its personal care team includes your primary doctor, nurse practitioner, care coaches, and access to specialists.

The health system built a comprehensive primary care system.

“After that, we implemented what we call our care coaches,” said Patrick Caplis, the chief administrator for Solvera Health. “Care coaches are our people that call and speak with seniors about all of their conditions, their chronic conditions, anything acute or anything chronic.”

The service works with Medicare.

“Medicare pays for this system depending on your insurances and things of that nature,” said Caplis. “We’re able to help give you an idea of what it might cost you if anything at all. A lot of this falls under preventative services, and so, Medicare will pay as much as possible under the insurance without as much co-pay, especially for people with supplemental insurances.”

Solvera Health said having a dedicated team for senior care is not just taking care of the little things. It’s taking care of the whole picture.

Solvera Health also offers same-day appointments along with telemedicine options.

Office Hours

Monday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Current Patients: 855-476-5837