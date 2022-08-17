MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic is highlighting its Morton Pediatrics location.

Dr. Kacey Zobrist completed her residency at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria and received a graduate degree from Bradley University in Peoria. She attended A.T. Still University of Health Sciences in Kirksville, Mo., for medical school. Dr. Zobrist remembers telling her parents while she was in kindergarten that she wanted to be a “kid” doctor.

“I have a brother that’s eight years younger, and I was always playing mom,” she says. “My grandmother said if we were at any event, she would look for me by the babies. Because that’s where I would always end up. I’ve always just gravitated toward children. And I love this specialty because it’s not just the child you focus on, but also the family unit as a whole.”

Dr. Zobrist and her husband have three young boys. They stay active in sports activities and in the community.

Springfield Clinic Morton Pediatrics is a new medical office for Morton-area patients, located at 134 W. Adams Street in Morton.

Patients can call 309.291.3380 for appointments. The office is accepting new patients.