PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Located off Knoxville Avenue in the Knoxville Square shopping center, Springfield Clinic Peoria Lindbergh – Pediatrics offers comprehensive pediatric care from board-certified pediatricians for the Peoria community.

Ample patient parking is available in close proximity to the entrance.

Same-day appointments are available. Call 309.323.6068 to schedule.

Telehealth Appointments

Springfield Clinic Peoria Lindbergh – Pediatrics is connecting you to your pediatrician from the comfort of your own home. Your child can be seen for the following issues during a telehealth appointment:

ADHD Management

Pink Eye

Colds/Viral Illness

Allergies

Contraceptive Management

Mental Health Management

Rashes, Skin Problems, Diaper Rash

Acne Management

Head Lice

Schedule your telehealth appointment today with Dr. David Akerele or Dr. Amanda Stovall!

Bump Into Us

Springfield Clinic Pediatricians Chat with Expecting Parents

September 14 from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Springfield Clinic Peoria Lindbergh – Pediatrics (9128 North Lindbergh Drive)

Join Dr. Amanda Stovall and Dr. David Akerele for a free event for expecting parents! Ask your questions about what to expect during a pediatric appointment, take a tour of our office, and most importantly, meet your future pediatricians! Registration for this event is required. Register at the link below. The first 20 to register will receive a free goodie bag!

Meet & Greet appointments are available!

Take some of the stress out of finding the right pediatrician for your child or children. Springfield Clinic Peoria Lindbergh – Pediatrics offers Meet & Greet pre-patient appointments.

During your 30-minute scheduled appointment, you’ll have the opportunity to:

• Meet with the physician of your choice to ask questions and get to know each other.

• Take a tour of our clinic.

• Receive any patient materials you might need.

• Set up your child’s first patient appointment.

Services include:

Acute childhood & adolescent illnesses & injuries

Pediatric outpatient care is provided for acute illnesses (such as ear infections, pneumonia, rashes, etc.) and minor injuries.

Behavioral & learning disorders

Initial evaluations, behavioral specialty referrals, and long-term management of behavioral and psychiatric and learning disorders are provided in a supportive setting. Our pediatric staff teams up with patients, families, specialists, and teachers to achieve success at home, at school, and socially.

Management of chronic illnesses

Pediatric physicians offer long-term management for children with chronic illnesses by providing referrals for sub-specialty consultations and other care coordinated through specialists, schools, and community services.

Sports & school physicals

Daycares, preschools, and schools require routine updates for admission and sports participation. We encourage parents to schedule annual, sports physicals and school (kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades) physicals as early as possible during the always busy back-to-school time frame.

Well-baby & child evaluation

Well-baby and routine well-child visits are a significant component of overall care for each child. Age-appropriate education and guidance is emphasized to assist parents as their child grows.