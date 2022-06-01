The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic is dedicated to preserving the trusted patient-provider relationships we have carefully developed through 83 years of serving you with reliable, primary, and specialized health care— close to home.

That’s why it prides itself on offering an array of reconstructive, plastic, and hand surgeries at its Peoria and Peoria Heights office locations.

“We do a wide variety of plastic surgery, reconstructive surgery, and also hand surgery,” said Tyler Evans, MD. “My main specialty is hand surgery. So I do carpal tunnel, trigger fingers, and injuries like fractures, but then I also do the plastic surgery side of things, too. Cosmetic surgeries and reconstructive stuff after traumatic injuries or even cancer reconstruction.”

Dr. Evans said it’s about restoring the quality of life for patients.

“It’s a very satisfying thing to see that direct change because you get to see it right in front of your eyes kind of change,” said Dr. Evas. “Then over time, you get to see their function return. It’s a very satisfying process.”