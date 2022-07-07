The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Springfield Clinic Peoria Walk-In provides patients with same-day access to providers treating hemorrhoids, hernia, gallbladder issues, anus and rectum (abscess/pain/bleeding/pilonidal cyst), and skin issues (abscess/cyst/mole).

“The walk-in clinic is an opportunity for patients to be evaluated by a surgeon without having to have an appointment service,” said Dr. Eric Cox. “We feel that people out there have questions that a lot of times have to go to their primary care and be evaluated, get an appointment two, two and a half weeks later. And so we feel that there are patients out there with a need for this type of service, and we are trying to provide that for them.”

You can walk in Monday through Friday 1-4 pm.

Springfield Clinic Peoria Walk-In is located in Suite 300.