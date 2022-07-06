The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A men’s boutique that specializes in customized fashion is That Guy’s Secret.

“People can come out and actually see our new products and stuff like that,” said Aaron Reed. “I brought some swatches today to show off some of the new jackets and pants and stuff that we’re going to have available. The big thing that’s different with Stantt than most other custom jackets is that we actually have a try jacket for them. So you can actually see what it’s going to look like before you make your decision.”

That Guy’s Secret is hosting a Stantt Trunk Show on Saturday, July 9 from 2 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Book your appointment today and be entered to win a free jacket! Scan the QR code below.