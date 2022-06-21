The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees.

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Our waterproofing experts at Force Basement Solutions have years of experience dealing with basement leaks and basement waterproofing issues in Pekin, Peoria, Bloomington, and the surrounding areas of Central Illinois.

We are aware and trained to search for the potential places your foundation and basement walls can leak.

With this experience comes the knowledge to repair the problems and prevent water from entering your home and damaging your basement and belongings.

Standing water in your home’s basement or crawl space can be one of the most frustrating experiences for a homeowner or business owner.

You cannot ignore leaks in your basement from property damage to mold and mildew growth.

Water usually enters your home through cracks in your foundation or basement walls during a storm. These cracks can result from several issues but are generally because of water pressure against your basement walls over time.

The extensive water pressure is hydrostatic pressure resulting from wet soil against your basement walls or foundation.

WHY CHOOSE US AS YOUR BASEMENT WATERPROOFING CONTRACTORS

Our team at Force Basement Solutions strives to provide a 100% satisfactory customer experience with every basement dewatering and waterproofing project.

We stock the latest waterproofing technologies and have years of experience working with homeowners in Peoria, Pekin, Bloomington, and the surrounding areas in Central Illinois. We have your back when it comes to solving your basement waterproofing problems.

Our family of Force Companies includes Force Masonry, Foundation Assure, and Snow Pros and has been serving home and business since 2004. Trust our experts to keep your basement free from leaks year-round.

FREE COMMUNITY EVENT ON FRIDAY, JUNE 24

Head to the Sweet Spot in Pekin on Friday, June 24 for a free community event.

The event runs from noon to close!

“The entire day it’s going to be free food, free ice cream treats, anything that they sell,” said Jen Isaacs, the director of operations of Force Basements. “100% free and that’s to give back to the community, to our customers that have been loyal to Force Masonry/Force Basements. We’re going to have a booth set up there with the products that we offer. We can answer any questions with regards to their basements, foundation, anything that they have a question about.”

The rain date is scheduled for July 1 from noon to close.