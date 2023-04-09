AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Third round play at the 87th Masters Tournament has resumed at Augusta National Golf Club after play was suspended Saturday afternoon due to inclement weather.

Five-time champion Tiger Woods withdrew from the tournament early Sunday morning due to injury. He was +6 through the first seven holes of his third round when play was suspended on Saturday. Television coverage showed him limping noticeably before the stoppage in play.

He explained his decision in a tweet.

Four-time major champion Brooks Koepka held a four stroke lead overnight. He resumed his round Sunday morning with a bogey at No. 7, ending a streak of 29 consecutive holes at par or better.

Brooks Koepka of the United States plays a stroke from a bunker on the No. 2 hole during the third round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 8, 2023.

“I’m not too concerned about playing 29 holes or however many holes we’ve got left,” Koepka said Saturday. “It’s part of the deal. I’m pretty sure I’ll be up for it considering it is the Masters. So I don’t think anybody should have a problem with that.”

Playing in the final group with Koepka are Jon Rahm and U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett.

Jon Rahm, of Spain, hits from the rough on the first hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Rahm began his day Sunday with a birdie at No. 7 to narrow Koepka’s lead to two.

“It looks like it’s good weather (Sunday),” Rahm said. “So we’re going to have good weather conditions and most likely a soft golf course.”

“Hopefully the weather, it’s sunny, and the course is going to be soft,” Bennett said after going +2 through the first six holes of his third round. “So I think it’s going to be gettable. I’m guessing we’re going to still have to play it down since we started playing it down, which might be a little tough. I’m sure there’s going to be some mud balls out there.”

Sam Bennett watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the weather delayed third round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

“I think the weather (Sunday) looks fine, but I’m just going to try to have fun.”

Whoever dons the Green Jacket Sunday evening will receive $3,240,000 in prize money.

For live broadcast coverage, click here. For live scoring, click here.

This post will be updated throughout the day