AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Play was suspended just before 11 a.m. during Tuesday’s practice for The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club due to inclement weather approaching the area. Gates were closed and patrons had to leave the golf course.

Many players said on Monday that they would move their preparation to earlier in the day on Tuesday in advance of the inclement weather. Aiken native Kevin Kisner, playing in his seventh Masters Tournament, said he already planned on playing nine holes Tuesday morning before returning home to spend the afternoon with his family.

“The golf course, I hope it gets a little rain for those greens,” Kisner said. “They’re pretty spicy and firm, but it’s in immaculate shape. I just hope we don’t get a ton of rain that can really ruin how much they’ve prepared the golf course to be awesome.”

While players in this week’s field may welcome the wet weather to soften the greens, the suspension of play is sure to disappoint patrons, many of whom have waited their entire lives for the opportunity to spend a day at Augusta National.

Patrons leave Augusta National Golf Club as a weather alert bulletin is announced after play was suspended due to inclement weather on April 5, 2022.

Minutes after play was suspended, Tiger Woods scheduled news conference began in the interview room, during which he announced his intention to compete in this year’s tournament, a mere 14 months after the car crash that nearly took his life.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play.”

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods prepares at the Tournament Practice Area at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday, April 5, 2022.

When asked if he thinks he could win Tiger says yes—he can play golf just fine, that’s not the issue. The issue is being able to walk the golf course itself and recover the next day “It’ll be a long 72 holes that’s for sure.”

Woods played the second nine on Sunday, then the first nine on Monday, as the Par 3 Course as he continued to contemplate his decision.

Another Tuesday tradition at The Masters is the Champions Dinner. This year it will be hosted by defending champion Hideki Matsuyama. His menu, announced earlier Tuesday, includes Miso Glazed Black Cod and Miyazaki Wagyu Beef Ribeye.

This story will be updated throughout the day.