MRMS is one of the largest Medicare Plan Brokerage Firms in Central Illinois. We sell and service Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage Plans, Long term Care, Final Expense, life, Disability, Dental Insurance

Compassion: we understand how people are bombarded with mailings, phone calls, TV ads and how confusing this material can be.

Education: MRMS believed people can make educated decision about their options and what Medicare Plans work best in the situation. “Educated Choice Equals Peace of Mind”

Steven A. Buttice Explains the History of MRMS-Inc.

Steven graduated from the University of Illinois, Champaign Illinois in 1976. He founded Medical Reimbursement Services in 1984 and incorporated in 1992 as Medical Reimbursement & Management Services, Inc. We became known performing Medicare and insurance claims management from 1984-1994. MRMS-Inc. grew to be one of the largest claim management services in the country.

Beginning in 1994 MRMS-Inc. expanded and started its insurance sales and service division in Central Illinois. We provide educational seminars for organizations with the purpose of simplifying current issues in an educational environment. We also have written columns for senior citizens papers across the country since 1978.

Steven A. Buttice has built MRMS-Inc. as a company to provide superior service to their clients.

Meet the MRMS Team

Our team is built to serve the needs of our clients with expertise including Social Security, Registered Health Underwriter, gerontology, public speaking, business, Medicare, Medicaid, income protection, long-term care and life insurance.

Contact Us

809 W. Detweiller Dr.

Peoria, IL 61615

Telephone: (309) 693-1060 FAX: (309) 689-9098

E-mail: Email Us

Again this week, the Marketplace and insurance agents are receiving phone calls with people stating “I want to change my health insurance”. Many are also stating they “want health insurance, not an Obamacare (ACA) Plan”. Health insurance is not what it was 7 years ago. First error: Although it’s not uncommon for people to think…READ MORE

In recent years there have been more talk of genetic testing, but can that test affect your ability to buy insurance? The unfortunate answer is “yes”. Insurance companies, other than Health Insurance Companies – Obamacare (ACA) can use this information to charge higher premiums or decline your coverage altogether. As of today insurance companies continue…READ MORE

Ask people covered by Medicare to look at their Medicare Summary (claims) Notices. It’s not uncommon to see Medicare approving about 15-25% of the provider billed amount. Then Medicare most commonly pays 80% of the approved amount. So, it’s fair to say Medicare pays about 12 – 20% of many Medicare submitted expenses. Have you…READ MORE

Roses and a nice dinner out is great way of showing your love for your spouse this Valentine’s Day. If you want to give a lasting gift of love for your spouse and family use this day to set up a time with an expert to review and make legal your future plans. Why? Last…READ MORE

Medicare Plans and Obamacare – Wrapping up another busy year. Medicare Plan Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) ends on December 7th. Obamacare ends on December 15th. What does this mean to you? Medicare: If you are on Medicare and purchase your own Medicare insurance, you need to make plan selections or changes during AEP. The exceptions…READ MORE

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) began 10/15 and will continue through 12/7. The AEP is when most people can change their Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Drug Plans (Part D). So, that is the reason for the flood of commercials, mailings and perhaps phone calls you may be receiving. What do you need to know?…READ MORE

Do you pay more than $134 per month for Medicare Part B? This may be the reason! The “Big Day” is fast approaching! You will be age 65 soon. You’ve done everything you need to begin this new life; notified your employer you’re retiring, contacted Social Security and filed for Social Security benefits and Medicare,…READ MORE

Several years ago health insurance companies began to recognize good health is more than good genes. In fact, good health is fairly complex which is influenced by a number of factors including education, employment, housing and access to healthy food. Some social deterrents such as a person’s environment where individuals are born contribute to these…READ MORE

Information Regarding Medicare Advantage Plans Want Your HMO Insurance Plan to Pay? Are you going to see a specialist such as an orthopedic doctor? Did you get a referral? Health insurance is changing. With the exception of original Medicare and many of the pre-Affordable Care Act plans (ACA – also called Obamacare), many plans require…READ MORE

Medicare Advantage Plans Higher hospital co-pays! High co-insurance payments!! More out of pocket expense!!! Some people call these “pain points” as they can take a bite out of a savings account. What can a person do to control their “pain points”? The history: let’s first address Medicare Plans then health insurance for those under age…

Medicare Enrollment Period By Beth Cooper Are you over age 65 and still working or your spouse is still working and have Health Insurance through an Employer Group Health Plan (EGHP)? If so, you may be able to delay enrollment in Medicare Part B. Again, I said MAY. The rules for allowing you to refuse…READ MORE

Veterans Assisted Living Are you a Veteran? Hats off to you and thank you for your service. Some say it seems that the US government does not help its veterans to the extent they should. Now, good news for those qualified veterans who are in great need of help with activities of daily living.…READ MORE

Medicare Changes Doctors have complained for years that they’re not paid adequately for time-consuming work associated with managing care for chronically ill older patients: talking with families; and consulting with specialists and pharmacists. Each year Medicare policies (or regulations) are reviewed and changes may be implemented. As of 1/1/2017, under the new rules, doctors will…READ MORE

Have you noticed there seems to be a number of changes this year with health insurance? Whether you are on Medicare or have health plans through an Obamacare Affordable Care Act plan (ACA) or group insurance, it seems deductibles are up, out of pockets are up as are premiums for many. Now: what’s important; for…READ MORE

Are you buying health insurance? Premiums increasing? As President Clinton said about Obamacare (ACA) (it’s) “the craziest thing in the world”. So, why are heath insurance premiums up so much? Also, why are insurance companies terminating current plans and choosing not to offer new plans. Companies state they are losing money – big money. Blue…READ MORE

Medicare open enrollment started 10/15 and continues to 12/7. Obamacare (ACA) open enrollment starts on 11/1 until 1/31/2017. So, both older and young people will be seeking information during the same time frame. QUESTION: I received notice that my Medicare Advantage (MAPD)is being cancelled. What options do I have? You actually have many options. The…READ MORE

Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) will begin 10/15 and continue through 12/7. The AEP is when most people can change their Medicare Advantage (MA) and Medicare Drug Plans (Part D). So, you will see a flood of commercials and perhaps receive phone calls. What do you need to know? DOs: If you have an MA…READ MORE

What is home? This writer believes home is a major part of our identity. Chances are a married couple bought the home at a very exciting time of life. Families are raised in the home. Memories surround each room and piece of furniture. Vibrant bedroom colors may have been chosen by adult children when…READ MORE

Are you turning 65 and going on to Medicare? Or have you been on Medicare, had a Medicare Plan and really do not know how the plan would work for you? You aren’t alone. Often people do not understand how Medicare and how the coverage they have works. Most often you hear this when someone…READ MORE

If you’re looking for assisted living and you know that you can’t afford to make a poor decision when the stakes are so high. This is often a very stressful time for all family members and too often, just finding a place to start is tough. Selecting a senior living community can be made easier…

Have you ever heard “I cannot pay for my prescriptions”? Or, “my husband died and my income has been cut dramatically”. Statements like these are common, especially for people who have been retired for 20 years. Prescription drugs are the tool for physicians to help people manage chronic conditions. When prescription costs are too much…READ MORE

It’s late at night, you’re alone and driving home. You’re tired, but still have a couple miles to go. At last, you’re about a half mile from home. You relax and fall asleep at the wheel. You go off the road waking up when you’re going over some big bumps. You’re off the road…READ MORE

What can a person, or business, do if they own a life insurance policy and no longer need or cannot pay for the policy? Did you know: approximately 90% of all life insurance policies issued lapse before paying a claim. A policy can lapse because premiums are not paid or term life insurance ends…READ MORE

ACA Compliance Is the letter received from The Healthcare Marketplace important? It seems complicated and unnecessary that ACA would ask for income verification when the IRS should already have that information. So, many people ignore this letter. How will that work out for them? Last month, this article coordinated with two radio programs on “Healthy…READ MORE

Higher insurance deductibles! Higher co-insurance!! More out of pocket expense!!! What can a person do to control their out of pocket expense? To be clear, first, a person is best served by having a good medical or Medicare health plan. In addition, some people purchase supplemental policies to pay “extra benefits” to help cover deductibles…READ MORE

Plan Ahead for Aging By Mary Casterline, Senior Community Advisor, Living By Your Design, Inc. Holidays are a wonderful time to enjoy the company of family and to also look back on the year and reflect. What do you notice? Are older family members having less interest or greater difficulty in taking care of their…READ MORE

By Mary Casterline, Senior Community Advisor, Living By Your Design, Inc. Who is at risk for falling? Do you think it couldn’t happen to you or your loved one? Think again. Every year one out of three older Americans over 65 fall. You may think falling is inevitable for all of us at one…READ MORE

If you like your plan you can keep it. If you like your doctors, you can keep them. Well, not necessarily. The largest individual insurer in Illinois is making major changes to individual Obamacare (ACA) Plans. Their PPO plan is being discontinued. Their network doctors are changing. Out of network coverage will have no maximum…READ MORE

Patient Advocacy Are you a member of the sandwich generation with an active family of your own in addition to parents who need increasing levels of support and care? Has your spouse or one of your parents been recently diagnosed with a chronic illness, like dementia, heart disease, diabetes or COPD (a lung disorder) and…

