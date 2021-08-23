Mom Hacks Monday: Getting in routine and organizing in style!

(WMBD) — We’re back for week two of Mom Hacks Monday.

We kicked off our first segment last week with an easy, healthy snack that we hope you all got to try!

This week, it’s time to get organized for the week in style!

The school year is officially underway.

OSF HealthCare pediatrician Dr. Terry Ho said if you haven’t, now is the time to establish a routine for your child.

“After dinner, routines, winding down maybe a little bit of light exercise some games, things that don’t take too much stimulation, trying to avoid too much, too many late-night snacks because that can be a little hard on both the belly and to get your kids comfortable before going to bed,” Ho said. “And then of course your bedtime routines whether that includes reading a book, of course, or brushing the teeth, and then just trying to get down at a comfortable time, that allows your child to both get to bed and get enough sleep.”

If the morning routine is more of a struggle than the nightly routine, Dr. Ho said it’s all about planning and getting ready for the next day.

Click play to see this week’s hack to getting organized! All you need is a hanging closet organizer, labels, and a day of planning!

Do you have hacks you’d like to see on-air? Email Kyreon at klee@wmbd.com.