(WMBD) — Fall is here, the leaves are changing and the temperatures are getting cooler. It is the perfect time to go on a fall getaway to see what Illinois has to offer.

Below are a few getaways the Illinois Office of Tourism recommends:

Galena

Galena is a picturesque historic river town along the Mississippi River, at the northern end of the Great River Road, making it the ideal destination for a fall getaway.

Galena’s Main Street looks like a town straight from a Hallmark movie and is the perfect small town for a fall getaway . Enjoy more than 125 boutiques, eateries,and galleries along historic Main Street. Voted #1 Bed and Breakfast in Illinois by Tripadvisor, stay the night at the historic Aldrich Guest House where Abraham Lincoln and Ulysses S. Grant have both stayed and dined.

Galena on the Fly and zip through the fall foliage on a zipline tour with Long Hollow Canopy Tour.

Hoof it & Sip It – Join in on a goat trek paired with a wine tasting while overlooking incredible views of Galena Country. Stroll with a glass of wine in hand and a goat by your side. Return from the walk to enjoy tastings from a local vineyard and winery.

Alton and Grafton

Travel to the southern end of the Great River Road where you’ll find the historic towns of Alton and Grafton.

Grafton Sky Tour soaring up to 300 feet high to enjoy the breathtaking views where the Mississippi and Illinois rivers combine.

Great River Road, bordering the Mississippi River In Alton and Grafton offering some of the best fall foliage views in the state along the way.

Marvel over one of the most scenic fall color drives and views, as ranked by Martha Stewart Living, the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway where the Mississippi and Illinois rivers intersect.

Grafton’s Alpine Coaster (opening Oct. ’22) – This thrilling new ride – the first of its kind in Illinois – will feature two-person sleds that will travel down the hillside over 3,000 feet of track at speeds up to 25 miles per hour. Visitors can travel through the seasonal foliage that Grafton is known for, and twist and turn around the landscape.

Experience stunning fall colors at the Shawnee National Forest (Herod, Ill.)

Garden of the Gods, where you can bask in nature and incredible fall foliage overlooking the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers.

Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour will have you flying high through the changing colors of Southern Illinois on a thrilling zipline ride.

Shawnee Hills Wine Trail featuring 11 award-winning wineries. Along the way, have a picnic, go on a hike, and stay at the cozy Shawne Hill B&B where you can experience the tranquility of country living.

family-owned Rendleman Orchards in Alto Pass.

Enjoy Illinois launched the official Illinois Fall Colors Trip Planner powered by the Illinois Department of Natural Resources. Discover the best places to see fall colors unfolding in every region of the state here.