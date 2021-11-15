Mom Hacks: 2 easy Thanksgiving meals to decrease time in the kitchen

(WMBD) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and it’s almost time to feast! This year you can decrease your time in the kitchen and increase time spent with family.

In this week’s Mom Hacks, Hy-Vee dietician Brooke Rush shows us how to prepare crockpot mashed potatoes and green bean casserole.

Crockpot mashed potatoes

5-10 golden potatoes

1 1/2 cups of 1 percent low-fat milk

1 1/2 of chicken bone broth

Minced garlic

A small portion of salt and pepper

Mix and warm on high for four hours, then blend

Green bean casserole

Three cans of green beans

1 lb. of mushrooms

Chopped onion

Two cans of reduced-sodium cream of mushroom soup

Pepper

3/4 cup of chicken bone broth

This meal can be made days ahead. You can foil it, then freeze it, and when you’re ready, put it in the oven to bake it.