Mom Hacks: 2 easy Thanksgiving meals to decrease time in the kitchen

Mom Hacks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WMBD) — Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and it’s almost time to feast! This year you can decrease your time in the kitchen and increase time spent with family.

In this week’s Mom Hacks, Hy-Vee dietician Brooke Rush shows us how to prepare crockpot mashed potatoes and green bean casserole. 

Crockpot mashed potatoes 

5-10 golden potatoes

1 1/2 cups of 1 percent low-fat milk 

1 1/2 of chicken bone broth

Minced garlic

A small portion of salt and pepper

Mix and warm on high for four hours, then blend 

Green bean casserole 

Three cans of green beans

1 lb. of mushrooms 

Chopped onion

Two cans of reduced-sodium cream of mushroom soup

Pepper

3/4 cup of chicken bone broth

This meal can be made days ahead. You can foil it, then freeze it, and when you’re ready, put it in the oven to bake it.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News