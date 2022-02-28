(WMBD) — This week, Kyreon Lee spoke with Child Lifestyle Expert, Elizabeth Werner, who gave a rundown of some of the toys that could make a child’s wishlist this year!

Whiffies

“Deliciously scented animals with fluffy tails that smell like ice cream! Collect all 20 Whiffies and make cool new scents by twisting their tails together into “scent-sational” ice cream combos! Make one-of-a-kind scents or follow the collector’s sheet to combine 2, 3, 4, or even 5 Whiffies into the ultimate ice cream creation!”

V-Tech My First Kidi Smart Watch

“This introduces our kids to their very first digital pet. They’re going to be able to name, feed, walk, and their pet using this amazing touchscreen. The pet will respond with light, sounds, and animation. By the way, it also has a mindfulness breathing app. A school mode, a routine reminder, mini-games, you name it, it’s built-in and it’s safe for our little ones, there’s no internet in this smartwatch.”

Scribble Scrubbie Pets Arctic

“The Crayola Scribble Scrubbies Arctic Pets Igloo lets kids chill out with new color-changing friends! This arctic-themed playset encourages kids to dream up icy adventures and create colorful designs for their Scribble Scrubbies Pets! Then watch as cute little pets change colors as temperatures change.”

Little Tikes Crazy Fast 3-in-1 Rollin’ Bowlin’ Racin’ Playset

“Let ‘em race with the Little Tikes Crazy Fast 3-in-1 Rollin’ Bowlin’ Racin’ Playset! The sturdy packaging unfolds into a unique 3-in-1 track for drag racing, bowling, and shuffleboard. The realistic-looking pull-back cars are perfect for little hands and can race up to 50 feet at crazy fast speeds!”