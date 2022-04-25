(WMBD) — In this week’s Mom Hacks, we’re climbing to new heights at First Ascent Climbing and Fitness in Peoria.

Gym Manager Amanda Villiger said there are six weeks of summer camp starting June 13, and spots are filling up quickly. However, the fun does not stop there. First Ascent offers classes and programs for all ages, as well as general climbing daily.

Villiger said climbing builds strength and endurance and creates an environment of perseverance for all.

Watch WMBD/WYZZ’s Kyreon Lee take on the challenge to climb to the top!