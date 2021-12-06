Mom Hacks: Create a holiday picture-perfect moment at the Metro Centre

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The holidays are drawing near! In this week’s Mom Hacks, Kyreon Lee visited the Metro Centre in Peoria, located on North University Street.

The Metro Centre has been a staple in the Peoria community for 50 years. With more than 30 shops, almost all of the businesses are locally owned and operated. For the first time this year, you can eat, connect, play, and enjoy five different holiday displays!

Each backdrop offers a unique experience, creating a picture-perfect moment for families.

The five displays include:

“Baby It’s Cold Outside”

“Cozy Cabin”

“Santa’s Calling”

“Metro Mountain”

“Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”

Kyreon and her daughter, Mahlani posed for the frame. Click play to see the moments unfold!

Those who take a photo at one of the five displays, upload it to Facebook or Instagram, and use the hashtag “#EnjoyMetro,” have the chance to win a $100 gift card.

When you’re done doing that, you can stop by Le Bakery for a free cup of hot chocolate!

You can learn more about what’s happening at the Metro Centre on their website.