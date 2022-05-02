(WMBD) — For this week’s Mom Hacks, WMBD’s Kyreon Lee wanted to highlight something for all women, regardless if you’re a mom, in celebration of Mother’s Day this Sunday!

This will be Kyreon’s second mother’s day with her daughter, Mahlani, and there are numerous ways to celebrate the special women in your life, including a night full of dancing!

Pull out those old prom gowns, wedding dresses, or anything formal because it’s ladies’ night out at the 10th Annual Central Illinois Mom Prom, hosted by the Inspired Foundation.

Founder and president, Michelle Bohm said it brings a lot of fun to the area each year.

“We have women who look forward to this every year. It’s an event you can do with all the women that you love,” Bohm said. “We always have it the Saturday before Mother’s Day, every year, and it’s become a tradition for us. It’s a party with a DJ and we have raffles and silent auctions.”

Bohm said the night of fun is all for a good cause.

“Mom Prom is actually a national organization. It was started a little over 15 years ago and I heard about it and was inspired by the idea because really it was just a woman who wanted to have a party with some friends and thought they’d make a little bit of money for charity. Now they’ve raised well over three million dollars just across the country by just having little parties,” Bohm said.

This year’s theme is Forever Friends: A Night With Your Besties.

“This year it’s all about friendship. We’re going to talk about friendship, what it means, how to make those new friends if you’re maybe a little unsure. I’m sure will have some great new friendships formed at mom prom this year,” Bohm said.

Bohm said the event is open to all women!

The event takes place Saturday, May 7 at the Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino in East Peoria at 6:30 p.m., with the party wrapping up at 11 p.m.

Here is a list of other events happening around Central Illinois for Mother’s Day: