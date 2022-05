(WMBD) — In this week’s Mom Hacks, Kyreon Lee is in the kitchen with registered dietician Brooke Rush who gives us tips on a leisurely breakfast for your child, especially if they’re picky!

Cheesy eggs

One egg

Fat-free shredded cheese

Olive oil

Whip egg, cheese, and a tablespoon of olive oil. Cook over the skillet or put it in the microwave for one minute.

Chobani ‘parfait’

Chobani Complete

Mix chia seeds in

GoGo Squeez pouches

