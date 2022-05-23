(WMBD) — The countdown to summer is on, and there are plenty of events for Central Illinois families to enjoy!

Folks can start by getting in on the fun at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie for some free, summer fun. Every Friday until Aug. 12, ‘Summer at the Shoppes’ will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“We wanted to come up with a family-friendly, free, fun event at the shoppes that families can depend on throughout the summer,” Marketing and Specialty Leasing Manager, Megan Otto said.

Children will be able to enjoy a snack and craft/activity based on the theme of the month.

May: Flower crafts and healthy snack

June: Summer crafts and ice cream

July: Watercrafts/activities and popsicles

August: Crayon crafts and healthy snack”Hopefully we will be able to be outdoors for most of them, we will have an indoor option available if not, just to make sure we can be out here every single Friday.

Otto said there will be an indoor option available if they are unable to set up outside due to weather.

“We’ll have some outdoor games. We’re putting together an outside chess set, we have Connect Four, just some fun things for them to do while we’re out here,” Otto said. “We’re also partnering with A Royal Remembrance, so going forward they will have a surprise character out here and be interacting with families also.”

Check out The Shoppes at Grand Prairie’s Facebook page to see where the activity will be held each week!