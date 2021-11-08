Mom Hacks: Enjoy some ‘me time’ with massage therapy

(WMBD) — Calling all moms and women! This week’s Mom Hacks is for you. Day-to-day life can be extremely busy, and sometimes we forget to slow down, relax and unwind.

Kyreon Lee visited Central Illinois Massage for Women, where owner Pamela Bilewicz wants to make your life easier.

Check it out to see how it will benefit you and learn some tips and tricks you can try at home.

Bilewicz strives to help women in all stages of their lives via relaxing and informative therapeutic massage appointments. Prenatal massage will nurture you, postpartum bodywork will help you recover easier. In general, Bilewicz said massage therapy will relieve your day-to-day tension and headaches.