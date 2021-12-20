Mom Hacks: Enjoy the holiday splendor at Luthy Botanical Garden, Peoria Zoo

(WMBD) — The Peoria Zoo is open and ready for business 360 days of the year.

While the animals may be the main attraction, Peoria Zoo director, Yvonne Strode said they also can help you with last-minute holiday shopping, and celebrate the joyous season.

“If you’re not done with your Christmas shopping, and you’re worried about the delivery time, you can just come to the zoo and pick things up at our gift shop,” Strode said.

You can also enjoy the sights and sounds of the holiday season at Luthy Botanical Garden. There will be a Grand Christmas Tree Lighting from Dec. 20-23, each night from 5:30 to 8:30.

Additionally, there will be the annual poinsettia show in the conservatory, hot cocoa, cookies, ornament decorating, and professional photos.

Admission at the door is $5 per person, or $15 per family, and includes all the holiday excitement!