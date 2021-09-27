Mom Hacks: Help your child explore at ‘Be Anything!’ Career Day

(WMBD) — It’s never too early for your child to think about what they want to be when they grow up.

As a child, your career choice probably changed dozens of times, and maybe even now you’re still contemplating your next move.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, the Noble Center in Lakeview Park will transform into the “Be Anything!” Career Day, which is hosted by the Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum.

Click this week’s video to hear from director Rebecca Shulman and the more than 25 careers your child can explore. You’ll also hear from WMBD/WYZZ evening anchor Shelbey Roberts, who will share her expertise with the kiddos on how to be a television news reporter.