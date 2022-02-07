Mom Hacks: Helpful tips for your child’s sleep routine

(WMBD) — From toddlers to school age, getting your child on a sleep schedule can be a challenge.

Whether it’s trouble waking up early, or going to bed at a reasonable time, it’s never too late to start a new sleep routine for your child, or even yourself.

Dr. Sarah Zallek is a neurologist who specializes in sleep disorders for OSF Sleep. She said when it comes to getting some shut-eye, “routine” is the keyword.

“If you have sort of a routine that happens relatively the same each night: dinner, playtime, bath time,

storytime, brush teeth, however, you do it. Having kind of the same routine each night helps the child

consciously and unconsciously realize that it’s time for sleep to happen,” she said.

Zallek said children require more sleep than adults, and by the age of ten, children should get an average of 10 hours of sleep per night. She said sleep-deprived children exhibit specific symptoms.

“If your child is sleepy, falling asleep, or feeling like they have to resist sleep during the daytime, that’s

the first clue,” Zallek said. “The second clue is if they are inattentive or not paying attention or not

sitting still, all those can be related to not getting enough sleep.”

She said creating a solid sleep schedule is one of the best things you can do for your kids to help with classroom success, as well as day-to-day activity.

“Sleep is really important for school for a bunch of reasons, including being awake, but also being alert,

and attentive, paying attention, not just staying awake. And also being able to learn. Cognition, learning,

memory are all affected by not having enough sleep, even if you’re not sleepy,” Zallek said.

If bedtime comes with some bumps in the road, Zallek has cited some tips to help get kids ready for a

restful night:

Cut out caffeine all together: To help children sleep well at night, they should be tapered off of

caffeine for the school year. Children metabolize caffeine more slowly than adults and, according to

Zallek, there is no need for a well-rested child to consume caffeine. Children should be wide awake

during the daytime. Reduce caffeine by half a serving every day or every other day. Reducing caffeine

too drastically can cause headaches, crankiness and tiredness.

for sleeping, and no other activities. This conditions the brain to fall asleep in bed. A child’s bed should

not be used for playing or watching television. Also, the bedroom should not be used for timeouts as a

disciplinary technique.

sleep habits for your children. Sleep is just as important to a healthy life as is diet and exercise and

should not be secondary to everything else.

importance of sleep and adopt good sleep habits is to adopt good sleep habits yourself. Sleep disorders

are serious medical conditions. Running on a sleep deficit compromises a child’s ability to learn, hinders

the immune system, and may raise the risk for other health conditions.

OSF Sleep cares for infants and children with all kinds of sleep disorders. To learn more about OSF Sleep,

call (309) 624-9960.