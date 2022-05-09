(WMBD) — Summer break will be here before you know it, and if you plan on hitting the road with your family for a getaway, it’ll take some preparation!
This week, Kyreon Lee spoke with conscious parenting coach and YouTube creator, Nekole Amber Eaton, who offers some tips to make the most out of your family vacation.
Eaton suggests the following tips and tricks for your family:
- If you are traveling a distance, consider making the travel to and from as spacious as possible. Our little ones might have a harder time regulating their bodies, so incorporating physical activities like the playground, or opportunities to run, jump, slide, swing, or even swim between long stationary aspects of the trip can be a game-changer in terms of patience and adaptability.
- For older kids, keep in mind that they may desire more alone time or independence to feel calm and open to collective experiences. So remain open to supporting their preferences in these areas, and consider items such as noise-canceling headphones for music, books, or even some fun guided meditations
- Aiming for novel experiences/activities can not only create beautiful memories but also opens the door for growth, increased creativity, and getting to know ourselves and our loved ones better. Through these experiences, healing conversations and a deeper bonding become more readily available.
- If at all possible, consider incorporating something meaningful to each person on the trip. This creates an opportunity to see the world through that person’s lens while creating a significant memory for each individual. Eaton said she believes that ultimately this level of intentionality and awareness is what fosters a deeper level of connection to our family members and loved ones.
- Examples: Favorite meal, outdoor activity, scenic route, etc