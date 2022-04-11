(WMBD) — We’re continuing to hop into Easter with this week’s Mom Hacks! Kyreon Lee visited the Peoria Art Guild to get some guidance on crafts you can try at home with the kids.

Instructor Nikki Wheeler shows us how to create a ‘Watercolor Easter Egg’ and ‘Bunny Outline Painting.’

Watercolor Easter Egg:

Thick paper, cut into an egg shape

Light-colored Crayons

Basic watercolor pallet

Paintbrushes

Cup of water

Bunny Outline Painting:

Flat canvas or thick paper

Bunny template cutout

Craft paint (use spring colors!)

Clothespins

Cotton balls

Click play to see the Easter magic happen!