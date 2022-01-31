Mom Hacks: Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live, and more coming to the Peoria Civic Center this year

(WMBD) — From Hot Wheels to Baby Shark Live, it’s going to be a year full of family fun at the Peoria Civic Center (PCC).

PCC Marketing Manager Kelsy Martin said they always try to bring a variety of entertainment.

“We’re excited that we can have more families back in here, in addition to hockey and basketball that we have,” Martin said. “We can also bring these family fun events that are great for younger kids all the way up to parents or grandparents maybe, so it’s something for everybody.”

All of the tickets are on sale on Ticketmaster, and they can also be purchased at the PCC box office. For PCC safety and policies can be viewed here.

The following are all considered “family shows” on the Peoria Civic Center’s schedule:

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live

For the first time ever, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live will visit the Peoria Civic Center Feb. 5-6 for three performances.

Saturday, Feb. 5, at 12:30 p.m./Crash Zone 10:00 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5, at 7:30 p.m./Crash Zone 5:00 p.m. – 6:15 p.m.

Sunday, Feb, 6, at 2:30 p.m./Crash Zone 12:00 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.

Swan Lake by Russian Ballet Theatre

Date: Feb. 27

Feb. 27 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Cost: $39.00

Alton Brown: Beyond the Eats

Date: March 24

March 24 Time: 7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. – 10:30 p.m. Cost: $40+

Baby Shark Live: 2022 Splash Tour

Date: April 2

April 2 Time: 2:00 p.m.

2:00 p.m. Cost: $28+

Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show

Date: June 7

June 7 Time: 7:30 p.m.

7:30 p.m. Cost: $45.00, $55.00, $65.00

Disney Princess – The Concert