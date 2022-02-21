(WMBD) — In this week’s Mom Hacks, Kyreon Lee highlights the efforts of the Infant Death Prevention Task Force in Peoria County. After multiple years of rising accidental deaths in the county, the task force is working to eliminate the deaths.

In 2020, Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said there were eight accidental infant deaths in Peoria County due to co-sleeping or an unsafe sleep environment.

“Safe sleep is so incredibly important, but people don’t understand. Bumpers in the bed, or stuffed animals and pillows, and comforters are not necessary with an infant, and those are vulnerable things that can occlude the airway of a baby,” he said.

The alarming number of deaths led to action to provide help and resources for the most vulnerable moms and moms-to-be.

“The Infant Death Prevention Task Force launched during the pandemic, so we lacked some traction however, over the last six to eight months, we’ve really gained a lot of insight,” Harwood said.

Harwood leads the task force alongside law enforcement, fire and health officials, emergency personnel, and others.

He said Peoria County has a robust health care system and numerous resources to prevent infant deaths. However, he said the main problem was finding ways to connect people to the right resources, and now the task force is doing that.

“One of the things that were implemented was the mobile integration health, where we can actually follow the mom and the new infant home from the hospital to do a needs assessment, Harwood said. “To see how is the sleep environment? Do you have access to food? Do you have access to diapers? Have you had the appropriate training with breastfeeding and things like that?”

He said he knows the information is being taught in the hospital, but the task force wants to see it retained.

In 2021, Harwood said accidental infant deaths decreased to three.

“We’ve used our data from the prior years of why infants are passing away,” he said. Harwood said the data has allowed the task force to look at the risk factors, and move forward with connecting people to the proper resources.

Those who are interested can reach out to Coroner Harwood by email at jharwood@peoriacounty.org or by phone at 309-669-2004.

ABC’s of Safe Sleep according to the American Academy of Pediatrics: