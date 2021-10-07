MOM HACKS: ‘Learn the sounds of fire safety’ and create a family plan during National Fire Prevention Week

(WMBD) — National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 3 to Oct. 9. In this week’s Mom Hacks, Peoria Fire Department Division Chief of Fire Prevention Nate Rice tells us the importance of knowing the sounds of fire safety and creating a family plan.

  • What is your alarm telling you?
  • A continued set of three loud beeps—beep, beep, beep—means smoke or fire. Get out, call 9-1-1, and stay out.
  • A single “chirp” every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low and must be changed.
  • All smoke alarms must be replaced after 10 years.
  • Chirping that continues after the battery has been replaced means the alarm is at the end of its life and the unit must be replaced.

For more information, you can visit National Fire Protection Association’s website.

