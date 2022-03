(WMBD) — This week, Kyreon Lee visited Peoria Art Guild, where instructor Nikki Wheeler details a craft fit for the spring!

“Tie-dye coffee filters” can be made with items you may have around the house.

Materials:

Coffee filters

Washable markers

Spray bottle filled with water

Clothes pins

Pipe cleaners

Googly eyes (optional)

Construction paper

Click play to see the magic happen!