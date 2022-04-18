(WMBD) — This week, Kyreon Lee spoke with Child Lifestyle Expert, Elizabeth Werner, who tells us about a fun way for your child to brush their teeth, new educational items, and ways to enhance storytime.

Elmo BriteBrush

For ages 3+

Four Built-In Songs and Games: Kids will love Sesame Streets Brushy Brush Song, Tricycle Adventure, Silly Sounds, and Music Maker games that are fun and offer live tips from Elmo, to help guide brushing as they play.

Oral Care Technology: Smart brushing sensors and side change recognition give kids the tools they need to brush with confidence. The addition of sonic vibration helps improve brushing results.

Voice, Music & Sounds: Engaging lights and audio with Elmo’s voice!

Parent Check Light: This at-a-glance indicator gives parents and caregivers peace of mind, confirming if their children brushed well.

Replaceable Toothbrush Head: Includes 2 soft brush heads that are gentle on teeth and gums. Batteries included.

100 Words About Places I Go; 100 Animals Book; Learning Friends 100 Words Book

For ages 18 months and older

These interactive, bilingual learning books feature touch-sensitive pages that teach about words, colors, counting, and more in both English and Spanish.

Readyland, Alexa Interactive Books

For ages 3+