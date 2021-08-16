Mom Hacks: Energizing with a healthy after school snack

Mom Hacks Monday is here!

Join Kyreon Lee each Monday on WMBD This Morning and Good Day Central Illinois for the all-new segment.

Kyreon and her fiancé D’Angelo are proud parents of their sweet baby girl, Mahlani, who turns one on Friday, Aug. 20.

Mom Hacks isn’t just for parents, it’s for everyone! No matter how long you’ve been a parent, each Monday Kyreon will explore cool tips, tricks, treats and even hear advice from the pros!

To kick off the first Mom Hacks Monday, Kyreon visited the Hy-Vee on Sheridan Road.

With the school year right around the corner, you know after school can bring some cravings!

Hy-Vee dietician Brooke Rush shows us how to make an easy, healthy snack for you and the kiddos to try!

Energy bites recipe

Mix the dry ingredients:

1 cup of oats

1 tablespoon of chia seeds

1/2 cup of dark chocolate chips

1 tablespoon of flaxseeds

Then mix the wet ingredients:

1/3 cup of honey

1/2 cup of peanut butter or sun butter if your child has a peanut allergy

A tablespoon of vanilla

Mix all the ingredients, roll mixture into little balls.

You can eat as is, or put in the refrigerator or freezer and then eat them.

Enjoy!

Do you have hacks you’d like to see on-air? Email Kyreon at klee@wmbd.com.