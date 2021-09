PEORIA, ll. (WMBD) — Lunchtime? No problem!

In this week’s Mom Hacks, we are back in the kitchen with Hy-Vee dietician Brooke Rush, who shows us how to save parents time in the kitchen, by getting the kids involved in making their lunch.

Items you’ll need:

Three bins of your choice

Something to label the bins

A variety of your child’s favorite veggies, fruits, grains, and protein

Now hit play to get started!

Do you have hacks you’d like to see on-air? Email Kyreon at klee@wmbd.com.