Mom Hacks: Secretly adding veggies to your child’s meal

Mom Hacks

(WMBD) — In this week’s Mom Hacks, Kyreon Lee is in the kitchen with Hy-Vee Peoria dietician Brooke Rush who gives tips on how to sneak vegetables into your child’s meals.

Idea one: Add two tablespoons of tomato pace to Spaghetti-O’s. Doing this adds four grams of fiber, lycopene, and vitamin A.

Idea two: Add two tablespoons of pumpkin to macaroni and cheese. This adds vitamin A and C, and potassium.

Idea three: Add mashed avocado to pudding. The taste is hardly noticeable, and it adds Omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for brain health.

