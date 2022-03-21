(WMBD) — Spring is finally here, and that means warmer temperatures will soon be more consistent. Whether it is hitting the road or staying at home, there are plenty of ways to enjoy this warmer weather.

In this week’s Mom Hacks, Kyreon Lee is in the kitchen with registered dietician Brooke Rush, who shows us snacks fit for a spring picnic with the kids.

Easy Veggie Dip:

Two cups of plain, nonfat Greek yogurt

One packet of ranch powder mix

Mix the two together

Peanut Butter Caterpillars:

Sliced celery sticks

Peanut butter

Fruit of your choice (Example: blueberries, grapes, apples)

Spread the peanut butter in the center of the celery, add fruit and some edible googly eyes!

Those looking for a way to get creative to go along with spring and Easter can do egg cups. All that will be needed is an empty egg carton and plastic Easter Eggs. The eggs can be filled with fruits, vegetables, nuts, or other small snacks. Children can enjoy them easily in the car or at any time.