(WMBD) — Easter is less than two weeks away, and in this week’s Mom Hacks, Kyreon Lee shows us how to create an inexpensive ‘do it yourself (DIY)’ Easter basket for your child.

Items you’ll need:

Small, white laundry basket

Pool noodle

Two different colors of ribbon

1-2 bags of Easter grass

Two zip ties

And of course, items, you want to fill your basket with!

Click play to find out how to make your ‘Supersized Easter Basket Surprise.’

Enjoy!