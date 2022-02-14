This Valentine’s Day, we’re bringing the sweet without all the sugar!
In this week’s Mom Hacks, Hy-Vee Peoria registered dietician Brooke Rush shows us how to make ‘Sweet Drops’ for your sweetheart. Hit play to see the delicious treat!
Ingredients:
- 1 cup natural peanut butter
- 1/4 cup agave syrup
- 2 cups of Tasty O’s (Cheerios, or similar cereal)
- Dark chocolate
- Sprinkles (optional)
Directions:
Cook/mix peanut butter and agave syrup in a skillet on low until combined. Pour mixture over Tasty O’s (Cheerios, or similar whole-grain cereal). Mix until cereal pieces are fully coated. Use a scooper to form balls on a plate, drizzle melted dark chocolate over the sweet drops, and add sprinkles if you’d like!