This Valentine’s Day, we’re bringing the sweet without all the sugar!

In this week’s Mom Hacks, Hy-Vee Peoria registered dietician Brooke Rush shows us how to make ‘Sweet Drops’ for your sweetheart. Hit play to see the delicious treat!

Ingredients:

1 cup natural peanut butter

1/4 cup agave syrup

2 cups of Tasty O’s (Cheerios, or similar cereal)

Dark chocolate

Sprinkles (optional)

Directions:

Cook/mix peanut butter and agave syrup in a skillet on low until combined. Pour mixture over Tasty O’s (Cheerios, or similar whole-grain cereal). Mix until cereal pieces are fully coated. Use a scooper to form balls on a plate, drizzle melted dark chocolate over the sweet drops, and add sprinkles if you’d like!