Mom Hacks: The Toy Guy breaks down supply chain expectations, popular toys for kids this season

(WMBD) — ‘Tis the season to be jolly and make that list and check it twice!

In this week’s Mom Hacks, Chris Byrne, better known as The Toy Guy, breaks down what we need to know before filling our shopping cart with gifts for the kids.

Although supply chain shortages are ongoing, Byrne said things are going to loosen up a little bit.

“What we’re going to really see is kind of like a doughnut hole. In the early part of the season, very much a lot of things are selling through, but there’s going to be things held for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and then after the end of the first week of December, the manufacturers and retailers are telling me they should be in pretty good supply again, especially at places like Walmart and Target,” he said.

When picking gifts for your child, Byrne said it’s important to remember that the “hot toy” is not going to always suit your child, so base your picks on their likes.

Byrne said the following are some of the items popular for kids right now: