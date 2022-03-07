(WMBD) — Have you put off working out one too many times? If you answered yes, then you are not alone!

Finding time to work out can sometimes be a challenge and when you add children to the equation, the busy day-to-day schedule can sometimes lead to putting it off.

Now, there is a way here in Central Illinois to get your work out in with no distractions, while your child plays nearby. PlayHouse at the Plex is up and running at the Riverplex in Peoria. It was originally the RiverPlex’s Kidz Korner child care area. It’s a smaller recreation of the Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum.

Peoria PlayHouse Children’s Museum director, Rebecca Shulman said they are pleased to be working with the RiverPlex.

“For parents, great health— one of the keys is working out. For kids, play is a real key to good health. Play is essential for children’s development and learning. And this is a space where kids can play in lots of different ways to help with their development and learning,” Shulman said.

PlayHouse at the Plex is available to children ages three to 10 and is currently available to RiverPlex and YMCA members until April.

Your child can build a city while playing with blocks, as well as trains and train tracks. They can get creative in the art center and explore in the nutrition kitchen, all while being supervised by PlayHouse staff.

“Their role is to help kids express themselves through play. So instead of telling kids how to play or what to play, they look for what kids are interested in and then become their assistants or jump into their imaginary play, their imaginative world and really support them and exploring what they want to explore,” Shulman said.

Prices

Children members: FREE

Children non-member & parent member: $9

Drop-In/ neither parent nor child member: $11 (not available until April)

Rules