Mr. Food: Lighter Tiramisu

What You’ll Need:

1 (3-ounce) package ladyfingers, divided

1/4 cup strong black coffee, chilled, divided

1 (4-serving size) package sugar-free instant vanilla pudding mix

1 cup skim milk

1 (8-ounce) package fat-free cream cheese, softened

2 cup fat-free frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/2 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa

What To Do:

Split ladyfingers apart and line the bottom of an 8-inch square glass baking dish with half of them. Drizzle ladyfingers with 1 tablespoon coffee.

In a large bowl, beat pudding mix and milk until thickened; stir in remaining coffee. Add cream cheese and beat until smooth. Spoon pudding mixture evenly over ladyfingers.

Place remaining ladyfingers on top of pudding and top with whipped topping. Sprinkle with cocoa.

Cover and chill 2 to 4 hours, or until ready to serve.

Notes:

To find even more great-tasting diabetic-friendly recipes, as well as the complete nutritional information for this recipe, CLICK HERE!