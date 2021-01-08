Mr. Food: Lighter Tiramisu

What You’ll Need:
- 1 (3-ounce) package ladyfingers, divided
- 1/4 cup strong black coffee, chilled, divided
- 1 (4-serving size) package sugar-free instant vanilla pudding mix
- 1 cup skim milk
- 1 (8-ounce) package fat-free cream cheese, softened
- 2 cup fat-free frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1/2 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa
What To Do:
- Split ladyfingers apart and line the bottom of an 8-inch square glass baking dish with half of them. Drizzle ladyfingers with 1 tablespoon coffee.
- In a large bowl, beat pudding mix and milk until thickened; stir in remaining coffee. Add cream cheese and beat until smooth. Spoon pudding mixture evenly over ladyfingers.
- Place remaining ladyfingers on top of pudding and top with whipped topping. Sprinkle with cocoa.
- Cover and chill 2 to 4 hours, or until ready to serve.
Notes:
To find even more great-tasting diabetic-friendly recipes, as well as the complete nutritional information for this recipe, CLICK HERE!
