News
Pekin sober house clears another hurdle
Bradley University looking for creative ways to cut costs
Peoria Public Schools Public Safety reminds parents about updating Skyward in case of emergencies
“It’s dirty business.” Trucking company employees respond to parking lot fight with Peoria County Board member; video emerges
Motherhood Maternity location in Peoria closing
State Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth hosting a free breakfast to honor local veterans
Financial pledge preceded Senator’s application to become president of Bradley University
Sen. Weaver applies to become next Bradley president, BU shares update on search
Salvation Army announces mobile pay kettles this holiday season
Easterseals Learning Center students paint pottery in preparation for Black and Blue Ball
Pekin ‘shop with a hero’ program in need of sponsors ahead of holiday season
Neighborhood House delivers free meals to individuals, families before another central Illinois winter
Dunlap School Board discussing P.E. exemption; draws concern from some parents
Tazwell County Drug Court program celebrates newest graduate
Heartland Community College Foundation extends scholarship to home school students
National
All eyes on Texas governor as calls grow to halt execution
Like January in November: Much of US braces for record lows
Woman found in desert after harrowing, weeklong kidnapping
Police: Dad, daughter kidnapped woman, dumped her in desert
Former Peoria Public Schools superintendent to be replaced in Houston, state taking over school district
World
Presidents of Congo and Uganda vow to boost trade
Freed Brazilian ex-President rallies supporters at union
Mayor of Mussolini’s birthplace sparks row over student trip
2 skiers die in avalanche in Austrian Alps
Police outside Bolivia’s presidential palace abandon posts
Top News
FREE Pancakes For A Year
Local Jewish organization remembers Pittsburgh victims one year after shooting
Central Illinois participating in Drug Take-Back Day
Pritzker, IDOT announce ‘Rebuild Illinois’ road, bridge project
Longtime Congressman Elijah Cummings dies at 68
