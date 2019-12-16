12 hours of giving, participate in blood drive this Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. — Be the lifeline patients need. Give something that means something – donate blood and help ensure patients have the blood products they need. The American Red Cross is partnering with WMBD CBS31, WYZZ Fox 43 and AMP Radio Group to host the 15th annual 12 Hours of Giving Blood Drive Thursday, Dec. 19, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Par-A-Dice Hotel, 21 Blackjack Blvd., in East Peoria.

This is no ordinary blood drive. In fact, it is the largest single day Red Cross blood drive in the state of Illinois with an expected goal of nearly 500 donations. Since its inception in 2005, the annual blood drive has collected approximately 6,500 lifesaving donations.

This blood drive comes as the Red Cross faces a critical need for all blood types, especially types O negative and positive. Blood and platelet donors are urged to give now to help avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients this winter. The Red Cross is thanking those who come to give Dec. 19, 2019, through Jan. 5, 2020, with an exclusive long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.

The event will offer family activities, holiday music, photo opportunities with Santa and all participating donors will be entered to win an hourly raffle item. The Red Cross will also showcase the lifesaving work they do in the community to provide vital services including disaster relief, health and safety classes, blood collection and services to the Armed Forces.

Blood donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors are urgently needed to give now to avoid delays in lifesaving medical care for patients. Volunteer blood drive hosts are also critically needed to stop the shortage from continuing throughout winter.

“We would never be able to host such a successful drive without the incredible support of the community,” said Caleb Liggin, donor recruitment account manager for the Red Cross Heart of America Blood Services Region. “Year after year, the community steps up to the call for blood donations which goes toward helping to save lives. We are grateful for those who respond to the constant need for blood donations at such a critical time of the year.”

The winter months can be among the most challenging times of year for the Red Cross to collect enough blood donations. Many donors are busy with holiday activities, and inclement weather can force the cancellation of blood drives. Additionally, some donors become temporarily ineligible because of seasonal illnesses.

Those with types O, A negative and B negative blood are encouraged to make a Power Red donation at this blood drive. Power Red donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. Donated blood may be used to help accident victims, surgery patients, organ transplant patients, and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease. There is no substitute for donated blood products.

How to donate blood Simply download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device to make an appointment or for more information. All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

