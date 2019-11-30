132nd Annual Santa Parade strolls through downtown Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — The Christmas season is officially here.

Thousands came to downtown Peoria Friday morning for the Annual Santa Claus Parade.

The parade is the longest continuously running holiday parade in the country, 2019 marked the parade’s 132nd year in a row.

After talking to many people today, it’s evident the parade has been a tradition for generations.

“I’m excited to be here because I get to see the parade,” said Angel Braggs.

“My favorite part is I love the floats,” said her sister Mikayla.

“I’m excited for the candy. I’m excited to see the rides. It’s just fun to be here with my family,” said their oldest brother Anthony.

Anthony is the oldest of six siblings. He says the parade is a great way for his family to spend time together.

“It’s special because we come as a family together. We get to go out to dinner, we get to do whatever we want as a family,” he said.

Brian Uhlenhopp was with Riverside Community Church giving out hot chocolate to warm people up.

He says the parade shows unity in the city of Peoria.

“Peoria coming together is fun. In particular, we have a really meaningful reason to come together, right? The hope we have because of Christmas, and because of Jesus Christ,” Uhlenhopp said.

One family, with three generations attending the Santa Parade, stood on the side of Adams Street watching the floats.

They say coming back this year has been special.

“This is my first time at the parade in I don’t know how long,” said Theresa Ehr.

“We like to come back to visit family, which we did for Thanksgiving, and we thought we’d bring our children to the parade that my dad used to bring us to when we were small,” Katie Reisch said.

“It’s always special to bring them back, and grandchildren. It’s kind of a tradition on-going,” said Katie and Theresa’s father Jim.