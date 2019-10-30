14-year-old Peoria teen found guilty of one count of murder, unlawful possession of firearm

PEORIA, Ill. — The verdict is in: 14-year-old Zaveon Marks has been found guilty for the shooting death of another teenager back in June.

After a two-day trial, jury members found Marks guilty of one count of first-degree murder and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. However, he was not guilty of the second murder charge.

Marks was accused of shooting and killing 16-year-old Zarious Fair during a botched robbery back in June. Investigators say Fair was shot three times and was still breathing when he was found on the sidewalk.

Surveillance pictures showed him near the scene of the crime, but much of the case hinged on witness testimony. A 16-year-old girl who had a relationship with the victim saw the shooting and pointed police to Marks as the killer.

Prosecutors said she ID’d Marks immediately and consistently. But the defense said she got the color of his hoodie wrong when describing the shooter to law enforcement.

He faces a minimum of twenty years.