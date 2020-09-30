18 year old man killed in semi crash in Woodford County

WASHBURN Ill.- An 18-year-old man was killed after crashing into a semi in Woodford County Tuesday afternoon.

The Woodford County Coroner, Tim Ruestman, said the crash happened near Washburn around 2:55 p.m. The coroner said the man was driving eastbound on County Road 2100 North, when he crossed into the other path, hitting a semi driving north on Illinois Route 89.

Ruestman said The 18-year-old from Brimfield, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the semi was life-flighted to a local hospital. The semi driver’s condition is unknown as of Tuesday night.

An autopsy is scheduled for sometime Wednesday.

