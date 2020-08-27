2 people announce candidacy for Normal Council; Koos says he plans to run again

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Town Council could look a whole lot different next year, three seats are up for re-election and candidates are already signing up.

The two latest to announce are A.J. Zimmerman and Brad McMillan.

Zimmerman currently serves on the town’s planning commission, but says he’s seeking the spot because he says he wants to make a difference. He says his experience on the commission makes him the best candidate because he already knows town staff and he’ll be able to bring realistic ideas before the council.

“My philosophy is, listen, learn, and lead,” said Zimmerman. “I think that a lot of times there is a lot of thought being expressed by an individual without actually taking the time to listen to what the other person across the aisle has to say.”

McMillan currently works with Bradley University and says, unlike other candidates, he has done a lot of work with the state and federal government’s and has been involved several public service projects.

“I’ve spent most of my life developing leaders and working behind the scenes for Congressman LaHood,” said McMillan. “I’ve seen public service done at the highest level in the right way. I look forward to getting out and meeting people and hearing what the normal residents concerns are and what their ideas are.”

The three spots up for election belong to Chemberly Cummings, Scott Preston and Kevin McCarthy.

McCarthy plans to run again, though WMBD has not heard back from the other two.

Meanwhile, Mayor Chris Koos says he also plans to run again. He’s held the seat since 2003, and currently is only up against the man he beat in 2017 by 11 votes, Marc Tiritilli.

Koos says after giving it much thought, the idea of running was a no brainer because he feels there is still much more for him to do in office.

Koos says if elected he plans to implement a broader economic development package for the community. He also says he understands a lot of people want to live in normal but do not have the means, so he plans to do whatever he can to provide more affordable housing.

“I think I’ve got a lot of experience with the job,” said Koos. “I’m in leadership in a couple national organizations that deal with municipal government and that. Some people say I have been at the job for a little bit too long but I am just warming up.”

Elections will be held in 2021.