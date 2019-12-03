32nd annual Stuff-A-Bus will help hundreds of Peoria families have meals

PEORIA, Ill. — The Peoria Friendship House is celebrating a food drive that’s been going on for more than 30 years.

The 32nd Annual Stuff-A-Bus wrapped up Tuesday morning.

This year’s food drive piled up seven and a half tons of donations.

“We are thrilled we were able to collect 7.5 tons of food during the 32nd Annual Stuff-A-Bus food drive this year. It is obvious by the amount of donations collected that this food drive would not be a success without the generosity and support we receive from the community. These donations are a blessing to the families we serve in our food pantry,” said Robert Montgomery, President, and CEO of Peoria Friendship House.

Montgomery says this event will help hundreds of families in the area.

“Every Monday and Wednesday, people come to Friendship House and get a grocery bag full of food. That grocery bag full of food should last a family of four an entire week. In the course of a month, we have 200 families that come to Friendship House. The food runs out pretty quickly. Last year this food lasted us until about July,” Montgomery said.

“Two grocery stores shut down, so it’s even harder to get good food in this community. All of the food we give away is dry goods. People still need to go get milk, eggs, and fruits and vegetables and stuff like that. But everything else we provide for the community,” Montgomery added.

Stuff-A-Bus works with Kroger and CityLink to make all of this happen.

The Peoria Rivermen and Peoria Mustangs came Monday morning to help unload the classic CityLink bus and stack the shelves at the Peoria Friendship House.

Friendship House provides food, clothing, youth education, adult education, employment preparation, and finance and employment coaching.