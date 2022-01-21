49th annual baby food delivery a success in Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Thousands of dollar’s worth of resources are coming to baby-related agencies in Peoria.

“Tazewell County Right to Life” and seventh grades students from St. Patrick School in Washington delivered $4,500 dollars worth of baby food products to four different agencies across the area.

This included Catholic Charities St. Gianna Baby Pantry, Empower Life Center, Women’s Care Center, and Crittenton Crisis Nursery.

The group first met virtually with 18th District Representative Darin LaHood.

They thanked the congressmen for his support of pro-life legislation, asked him questions, and learned more about government.

This year, St. Patrick students themselves raised $1,900 dollars worth of food for this year’s delivery.

St. Patrick Students have been involved in the project since 2001.